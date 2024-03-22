Bixby breaks ground next week on new Public Works building

The City of Bixby will hold groundbreaking ceremonies next Monday, March 25th, for a new Public Works Maintenance Facility.

The current facility was heavily damaged by the the extreme flooding in May of 2019, which prompted the process to find a new location.

City officials say the new location is more centralized and will give them room for future expansion.

The complex will be made up of five buildings including Administration and Maintenance, Vehicle and Salt Storage, and three buildings for equipment and materials storage.

In a news release, the city said, “The facility will accommodate all field personnel from Streets and Water Departments, provide dedicated space for in-house vehicle and equipment maintenance, and will include a dual purpose break room that will also serve as a training space.”

The new facility will be near the city’s new fire department headquarters, which they believe will add greater efficiency during large emergencies.

