Bishop Kelley High School celebrates completion of capital campaign

Bishop Kelley high School is announcing the completion of its $25 million capital campaign ‘We Are BK: Honoring Our Legacy, Building our Future.’

The campaign raised $25,128,667 and officially ended on February 28.

School officials say the campaign began in December 2019 with a $3 million pledge.

“We are truly humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said Doug Thomas, Director of Philanthropy. “This campaign has shown that when we come together, there’s no limit to what we can achieve from Bishop Kelley. We are excited for the future and all the wonderful things we will continue to accomplish with the help of our generous donors.”

The money raised from the campaign will be used to improve the student experience at Bishop Kelley by improving the facility and supporting academic excellence.