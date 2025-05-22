Bill sent to governor set to limit OK Board of Education’s authority to suspend or revoke licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — House Bill 1277 is set to be sent to the governor’s desk with an amendment limiting the State Board of Education’s authority to suspend or revoke licenses and certificates.

According to HB 1277, the only reasons the State Board of Education would be able to revoke or suspend a license or certificate are for the following reasons:

A violation of any state or federal law

Child abuse or child neglect

Unethical and immoral behavior

A conviction related to crimes involving sexual abuse or sexual exploitation

If passed, the State Board of Education would be unable to revoke or suspend a license until the license holder involved has a chance to officially defend themselves.

The only exception to this would be in emergencies covered in the Administrative Procedures Act.

The State Board of Education would also be required to notify the school district superintendent where the teacher being investigated is employed as soon as the formal investigation begins.

Even in an emergency situation, the State Board of Education cannot begin the process of revoking or suspending a license if it fails to notify the license holder and the employing school district within three days of filing the application with the State Board of Education.

The bill was passed in the House on Wednesday, 78-12.

To read the full text of HB 1277, click here.