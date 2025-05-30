Local

Bill requiring health benefit plans to cover 6 months of birth control supply passes governor’s desk

By Ben Morgan
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill that requires health benefit plans to cover three and six-month supplies of contraceptive drugs is now law.

Senate Bill 176 passed without Governor Kevin Stitt’s signature.

Plans will cover the first three months a patient is prescribed to take the drug and six months for renewals of the same drug. Patients can request a smaller supply if medically appropriate.

The bill does not apply to medications used to terminate a pregnancy.

Senate Bill 176 will go into effect on November 1.

