Local

Bill moving through the State Capitol would limit virtual learning days.

By Matt Hutson
Oklahoma State Capitol A bill moving through the State Capitol that would limit virtual learning days for Oklahoma students is closer to becoming law. (Skyler Cooper)
By Matt Hutson

A bill moving through the State Capitol that would limit virtual learning days for Oklahoma students is closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 758 passed out of committee this week. The proposed legislation would establish strict circumstances before a district can use a virtual learning day. The bill would also limit public schools to two virtual learning days per academic year.

Supporters of the bill say too many virtual learning days are being used in too many districts, and the impacts of not being in a classroom are showing in students academic performance. Opponents say the use of virtual learning days is a matter of local control and school boards can best decide when a virtual learning is needed.

The bill now heads to the State House for consideration.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!