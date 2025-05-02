Local

Bill increases penalty for people who shoot into houses, buildings

By Steve Berg
Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City. (Stacker/Stacker)
A bill is on its way to the governor’s desk that would increase the penalty for people who maliciously fire a gun into a home, building, or business.

Senate Bill 631 would add those kinds of offenses to the list of crimes where offenders have to serve at least 85-percent of their sentence.

Lawmakers say it would be up to prosecutors to decide if a shooting is classified as accidental or intentional.

It was just a couple of months ago when police say a man, who was asleep in his bed, was seriously injured, when someone fire shots at random into 3 different apartments at Huntington Hollow near 41st and Garnett in Tulsa.

