Bill to add members to Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board advances in House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill to change the makeup of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for the first time in decades, if ever, advanced at the state capitol on Wednesday.

House Bill 3633 passed with bipartisan support out of the House Corrections and Criminal Justice Committee. It adds two alternates to the board who can step in to vote if one or two members of the board are absent or recuse themselves from hearing a case.

The bill comes after last year’s pardon and parole board hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip had only four total voting members, but Glossip, his attorneys, and his supporters, which include multiple state lawmakers, said the Oklahoma State Constitution requires someone to have five votes, even if that vote is to deny clemency.

“It’s much tougher to get three votes out of four than it is five,” said Committee Chairman State Representative JJ Humphrey (R-Lane) who has been among the lawmakers demanding Glossip gets a new trial and has questioned if Glossip’s previous convictions rise to the level of the death penalty.

HB3633 was written by State Representative Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow) who said Glossip having to convince four people instead of five to recommend clemency to the governor put him at a disadvantage. Glossip is now suing for a revote with a fifth member, and McDugle said if he is successful, Oklahoma would be buried in lawsuits from people claiming they too were denied their right to a fifth vote.

“We’ve had a number of cases, including Glossip, that did not meet the requirement of five,” McDugle said.

HB3633 would add two alternates to the board who would be present for every hearing, would be paid the same as the original five members, and would have access to the same documents and hear arguments. If a member is absent, or in Glossip’s case recuses themselves, for whatever reason, one of the alternates would then be legally qualified to slide into the empty seat and be the constitutionally required fifth vote. With two alternates, as many as two board members could be absent from a vote, and the board would still comply with the law.

“Cases that actually go before the Pardon and Parole Board will actually meet the Constitution by having five members. So we added those two alternates to be able to replace someone who had to recuse, somebody who’s sick, who’s travelling, that kind of thing,” McDugle said.

The new appointments would come one each from the Speaker of the Oklahoma House and the President Pro Tempore of the State Senate. Right now, three appointees come from the governor, and the others are selected by two groups who have an interest in criminal justice matters.

In addition to arguing in state court that he should get a revote, Glossip’s case for a new trial will be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court this year. Glossip’s attorneys argue evidence was withheld from him at his two original trials and his actual role in the 1997 murder of his boss does not rise to the level of a death sentence.

On the other end, the family of Barry Van Trese, the man Glossip is convicted of having a hand in his killing, said the entire thing has delayed closure for them and they said with celebrity involvement delaying Glossip’s death, they cannot find peace.

HB3633 now goes to the full House for consideration. McDugle and Humphrey said they have the support of leadership to get it through both chambers this session.