Best and worst cities for keeping New Year’s resolutions

The personal-finance website WalletHub has published it’s list of best cities and worst cities to keep New Year’s resolutions.

Tulsa and Oklahoma City are rated near the middle of the list of 182 communities... ranking 95th and 92nd, respectively.

The survey reveals Tulsans did well with resolutions having to do with school and work.

On the other hand Tulsa scored poorly on resolutions dealing with health.

Seattle, Washington is the top city for keeping New Year’s resolutions in 2024.

The next best cities, according to Wallet Hub, are San Francisco, California and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Newark, New Jersey is the worst city for keeping your resolutions, according to the WalletHub report.



