Best states for working dads

Father’s Day is Sunday.

With that in mind, the personal finance web site WalletHub has compiled a list of the best and worst states for working dads.

Roughly 94 percent of married dads are working dads.

To help dads balance their dual roles as parent and provider, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads.

Overall Oklahoma is ranked 47th.

Oklahoma is at the bottom when it comes to uninsured men, Oklahoma is 47th in terms of men who are physically active, 44th in life expectancy and Oklahoma dads are 43rd in the average length of a work day.

WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe said, “Working dads have to worry about much more than just how much income they’re bringing home to support their kids. They also have to make sure that their children’s childcare and education are adequate, their health is properly looked after and they get enough quality time with their father.”

Massachusetts was rated the best state for working dads.








