Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour comes to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders made a Fighting Oligarchy tour stop at the Arvest Convention Center on Saturday.

Venue management says about 5,500 showed up to hear the veteran Senator from Vermont speak.

“I’m here to say enough is enough. Now is not the time for any of us to be sitting silent. We all need to stand up,” Sanders explained as he shared his thoughts on income disparity, corporate influence, and the current Big, Beautiful Bill legislation before Congress.

The event program also included live music from Parker Millsap and the Get Up Kids, as well as speeches from local activists Shawna Mott Wright of the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association, Susan Young of Indivisible, and Jimmy Curry of the AFL-CIO.

Breaking news appeared to cut his presentation short, as he was interrupted by shouts from the crowd that Iranian missile sights had been bombed.

I learned about Trump’s unconstitutional attack on Iran at a large rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Here is the response: pic.twitter.com/eziVpp3Y54 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 22, 2025

The entire program is available to view on Sanders’ X account.

LIVE from Tulsa, Oklahoma: Trump and his billionaire friends have the money, but we have the people. It's time to build an economy that works for all of us, not just the 1%. https://t.co/KPhfXC3bxI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 21, 2025

The “Fighting Oligarchy” tour moves to Texas on Sunday, June 22nd, with planned stops in Amarillo and Fort Worth. Beto O’Rourke and Greg Casar are scheduled to join Sanders for these events.

Details on remaining tour stops can be found on the “Fighting Oligarchy” website.

