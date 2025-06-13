Bernie Sanders bringing “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Bernie Sanders is bringing the “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to Tulsa later this month.

“Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders in Tulsa” is taking place on Saturday, June 21 at the Arvest Convention Center (100 Civic Center, Tulsa, OK 74103).

See the schedule for the event here:

3:30 pm Doors Open

4:00 pm Music by Parker Millsap and The Get Up Kids

6:00 pm Speaking Program Starts

According to the website, the following items are not permitted inside the venue:

No signs and no flags of any kind

No weapons of any kind, including for attendees with open carry permits

No hard water bottles

No chairs of any kind (ADA seating will be provided on-site)

No bags larger than a fanny pack (exceptions made only for medical needs)

Street parking and paid parking lots are available. Transit and bus stops are nearby.

For more information or to RSVP, click here.