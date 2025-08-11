BBB warns of Amazon refund scam

You can get just about anything on Amazon these days and sometimes you might have to return something you’ve ordered for a refund.

Our news partners at FOX23 talked with the Better Business Bureau about a new Amazon refund scam that’s going around.

The scam text reads " Amazon refund notification for your recent purchase. We’re sorry to inform you that the seller from your recent order did not meet Amazon’s marketplace policies. To ensure your satisfaction, we’ve automatically enabled your refund eligibility. You’re entitled to a full refund without needing to return the item. To request your refund, please follow this link."

The message is signed Amazon Customer Service Team.

“I got it. I got this text,” said Amie Mitchell.

Mitchell is the CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Eastern Oklahoma and yes, she gets scam messages too.

She says the first sign that this is a scam is that the message, supposedly from Amazon, was sent in what appears to be a group text.

“Any kind of vendor or anything is going to be emailing you directly to your phone number, because you are their client, they won’t be group texting anyone. So if you’re getting a text that’s a group text that sounds legitimate from a big company, know that that’s probably a scam. The scammers are using it because it’s a big name company,” said Mitchell.

Another sign this is likely a scam, take a good look at the sender’s number.

“International text, or anything that’s outside the U.S., is probably a scam. If you’re getting a text on it,” said Mitchell.

The BBB says the best thing to do when you get any of these messages, especially random group messages claiming you owe something or money is owed to you, is to not respond.

“Amazon doesn’t text you about refunds, you’re going to get an email. On all of these, you can go and log into your account and see if you should have had a refund or anything like that. You’re not going to get a text from Amazon saying, ‘Hey, we owe you a refund. Please call this number.’ It’s not how they operate,” said Mitchell.

If you do respond to the number, the scammer will know it’s an active number. If you click on the link they provide, they could steal your information.

So don’t respond. Instead delete it, report it and move on.