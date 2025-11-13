BattleCreek Church and Convoy of Hope Partner to Feed 500 Families in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — BattleCreek Church in Broken Arrow is stepping up to help families struggling from the government shutdown and rising food insecurity. The church is partnering with Convoy of Hope to host a large-scale food distribution event Friday afternoon.

The drive-thru event begins at 4 p.m. under the west entrance awning at the church’s Broken Arrow campus. Volunteers will be on-site directing cars and handing out grocery bags filled with nonperishable food items like cereal, pasta, and mac and cheese. The event is open to anyone in need and will continue until all the food is gone.

BattleCreek Church’s Director of Outreach, Delmy Guajardo, said the effort began as a simple canned food drive — but as the weeks went on, the need grew significantly.

“As the weeks went by, the need increased,” Guajardo said. “Local food pantries were reaching out asking if there was anything our church could do to rally around them. So we started doing a canned food drive — then we felt like there was more we could do.”

That’s when the church connected with Convoy of Hope, a national disaster relief and community assistance organization.

“Sometimes you don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” Guajardo said. “We looked for an organization that could help meet those needs — and that was Convoy of Hope. They do a lot of disaster relief and help in any type of crisis, so we reached out, and they’ve been incredible to partner with.”

Late Thursday night, a truckload of food from Convoy of Hope will arrive at the church. Volunteers will start assembling grocery bags early Friday morning to prepare for distribution.

Guajardo said the church wants the community to know this event is about more than food — it’s about connection and compassion.

“One of the things I love about my role as outreach director is that we always want to be the church for the community,” she said. “This is a very tangible way to let anyone around us know: we’re here for you. There’s no questions asked — we just want to love on you and serve you.”

Families attending Friday’s distribution should enter off Granger Street and follow the signs to the pickup area.

The event is first-come, first-served and expected to serve up to 500 families.