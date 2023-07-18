Bartlesville water restrictions lifted

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has lifted water restrictions after heavy rains filled Hulah Lake.

Water restrictions were put in place in the spring because of an ongoing water shortage, but rains have helped raise the lake levels.

“In the span of about 12 hours Hulah Lake went from less than 60% to almost being full and now and now actually as of today is full, so we went from an emergency to being back to full capacity,” said City Manager Mike Bailey.

Because of this, the City is moving back to Stage 1 of the Water Shortage Ordinance. This means splash pads are open, outdoor watering is allowed again and increased emergency rates will be reversed.

“The rates will all go back to normal it will technically take action from the City Council which we’re hoping to have a meeting about a week from now but we expect those to be retroactive so the emergency rates as far as we’re concerned are over as well,” Bailey said.

City-owned swimming pools are going to stay shut because they say there isn’t enough staff, but there will be a free shuttle service available to Bartlesville residents to the Osage Hills State Park Swimming Pool, using the CityRide vehicles.

Bailey says the City has a special water resources committee and is trying to put plans in place so they hopefully won’t have to bring in water restrictions again in the future.

“Their purpose is to study long-term water supply and help come up with solutions, so we’ve got some new ideas after going through this most recent drought that we’re going to work with them on as well, we’re not going to stop working on it just because the drought’s over, because we know that it’s periodic droughts they’ll come again,” Bailey said.

Crissy Harris is a Bartlesville mom of three. Her kids were playing at the Johnstone Park splash pad on Monday.

“They’re happy now they finally get the water park after asking all summer,” Harris said.

She says she and the kids couldn’t wait to get in the water as soon as the restrictions were lifted.

“I saw online that they were open four hours ago, so I figured we’d some try it and it was dry so they were the first ones to click the button,” Harris said.

City officials say they don’t expect to have to go back into water restrictions any time soon, but they are still asking people to be mindful and conserve water where they can.

They’re also thanking the community of Bartlesville for their patience and resilience.

