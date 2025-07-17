Local

Bartlesville Police introduce new K-9 officer

By FOX23.com News Staff
Bartlesville Police Department Bartlesville Police Department
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department introduced K-9 Harper, the newest member of its Crisis Intervention Response Team.

Police said K-9 Harper recently completed her training and has already been working in the community.

Bartlesville Police Department

The CIRT Team rides with police officers to help deescalate situations involving a person with mental health issues, instead of taking them to jail.

Bartlesville Police Department Bartlesville Police Department

K-9 Harper joins her partner Officer Compton and police say they already make a great team.

