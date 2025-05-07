Bartlesville nonprofit donates life-saving equipment to first responders nationwide

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville nonprofit is donating life-saving equipment to first responders throughout the country.

Jon Beckloff, founder of Project Tribute Foundation, said this all started when he began driving a decorated Jeep as a silent tribute to first responders who died.

Beckloff said multiple people reached out about donating money. He didn’t want to just donate money to departments - after speaking with Bartlesville Police, he decided the best way to help first responders was to use the donated money to buy life-saving equipment for departments.

“We just want to get gear such as tourniquets in the hands of first responders, especially the small communities and volunteer agencies,” Beckloff said.

Project Tribute Foundation does just that, donating life-saving equipment to first responders nationwide.

One of the departments the nonprofit partners with is Bartlesville Fire Department. BFD Deputy Fire Chief Barry Campbell said the nonprofit has donated 15 mass stop to bleed kits including tourniquets and chest seals.

“It helps overcome situations where we might not be able to afford certain life-saving equipment, it also makes it faster, like if we use a tourniquets, we can just call Project Tribute and they will bring us a replacement tourniquet that day,” Campbell said.

The foundation has also helped Army medics. Ben Adams, a Broken Arrow firefighter and Army medic, has volunteered with Project Tribute for years.

“I never thought I would be a recipient of a Project Tribute donation,” Adams said.

In 2024, he was deployed to Africa.

“His unit had zero budget due to change in administrations, so they reached out to us and said, ‘hey, I got troops from my unit that don’t have body armor and I don’t have medical gear for my medics,’” Beckloff said.

Adams said Project Tribute donated $4,000 worth of equipment to five civil affairs teams across missions in West Africa.

“The best way to help people is to have the right people and if we don’t have it, then we can’t really give the way we want to,” Adams said. “We want to save lives, we want to be able to protect people, but if we don’t have what we need, then it’s real struggle.”

Beckloff said so far, the donations have saved 30 lives. The goal for 2025 is to donate 1,000 more tourniquets to first responders across the country.

If you would like to donate, you can text ‘bleed kit’ to 918-856-3977 or click here.