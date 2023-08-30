Bartlesville man sentenced for stalking, threatening U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern

TULSA, Okla. — A Bartlesville man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for stalking and threatening U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., and his wife, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

40-year-old Keith Eisenberger was sentenced to three years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for cyberstalking, threatening to kidnap and assault a member of Congress, and threatening to kidnap and assault the spouse of a member of Congress.

“Eisenberger threatened a member of Congress and his family in an attempt to interfere with and undermine our democratic process and the duties of that official,” said Johnson. “Online threats of violence meant to intimidate elected officials, or any member of our community are criminal acts and will be investigated and prosecuted.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma says Eisenberger stalked, threatened, and harassed Hern and his family for four years both online and in person.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said starting in late 2018, Eisenberger made harassing phone calls and in-person visits to Hern’s Tulsa and D.C. offices, noting that Eisenberger was removed by U.S. Capitol Police multiple times.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eisenberger said he had a personal vendetta against Hern because he believed Hern was appointed to the OK-1 congressional seat without himself being considered for it.

In 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, Eisenberger started to voice his grievances on social media, voicing his anger about the 2020 election and suggesting Hern deserved to be “federally executed” and if that was not possible, then the resignation, death or expulsion would also be acceptable.

In a video posted to social media in October 2021, Eisenberger said he was going to assault and hospitalize Hern, whether it be at a debate, a conference, or somewhere else, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in May 2022, Eisenberger made a social media post saying he knew where the Hern family lived and he hoped to break in and kidnap Hern and his wife. He also wished that Hern’s wife and children would die.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 10, 2022, during his plea Eisenberger admitted to “using electronic devices and cellular devices to send threats through cyberspace with the intent to harass, intimidate, and threaten” Hern. He also admitted to threatening to assault and kidnap Hern and his wife “with the intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere” with Hern while he was engaged in his official duties and to retaliate against him.

Eisenberger will remain in U.S. Marshal Service custody until he is transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.