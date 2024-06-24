Bartlesville man charged with murder in Missouri

A Bartlesville man is charged with second-degree murder in Missouri.

32-year-old Garrett Sumter of Bartlesville was booked into the McDonald County Jail Saturday. He’s being held without bond for a fatal stabbing.

According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), detectives and deputies responded to the Minnow Springs area of Noel early Saturday for a stabbing.

MCSO said the incident happened between a group of friends staying at a rental property. Sumter fled the scene but was taken into custody by a state trooper nearby.

Sumter is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

There is no danger to the community, according to MCSO.

FOX23 will follow this for updates.