Bartlesville church giving community access to food, power after tornado

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville First Church of the Nazarene is providing ways to help the community of Bartlesville after a tornado and severe weather left many without power.

While some lost their homes or were left with enormous amounts of debris to clean up, the First Church of the Nazarene made it their mission to make sure residents did not have to worry about food.

“So we have 46 Nazarene Churches in northeast Oklahoma and one of those churches that were impacted was our Barnsdall church and Barnsdall community, which we have an impact, that has an impact on everything that we do even here in Bartlesville,” Lead Pastor Steve Spangenberg said.

Spangenberg said that as the storm made its way to Bartlesville, they realized they were next to possibly be hit.

“So when we found out today that power wasn’t potentially going to be restored for a while we felt like, ‘Hey we have a facility, we have the ability,’ we need to open up for our community so they have a place to shelter, a place to receive food and especially have a place to receive care,” Spangenberg said.

And that’s what they did.

They opened their doors on Tuesday evening providing the community with food, power, and a place to fellowship.

“It came right to our doorstep, which we weren’t anticipating, you never are, but our goal and our hope is now to help clean up and making sure people are getting the help they need in order to do that well,” Spangenberg said.

Spangenberg said they aren’t thrilled with the circumstances, but they are thrilled to help the community where they can.

“We want to make sure people know the circumstances they find themselves in wasn’t their choice, so we want to create an environment and a space to let them know we care and we’re a part of the community,” Spangenberg said.

Spangenberg said they will continue to do things like this throughout the week and be a power station for those without electricity.

The Church will be serving breakfast Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and snacks throughout the day, as well as prepared lunches to go.

For more information about Bartlesville First Church of the Nazarene, click here.



