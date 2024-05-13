Barnsdall Panther Baseball team remembering teammate who died in crash days before tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The Barnsdall Panther Baseball team is not only working to clean up their town after a tornado, they’re also mourning the loss of a teammate who died in a crash just days before.

A kind soul with a caring heart, that’s who they say 15-year-old Tyson Townley was and what they hope people will remember him for.

On May 4, Townley was in a car crash around 6 p.m. on County Road 2409, near County Road 2383, near Barnsdall. How the crash happened is still being investigated.

Ryan Gott was Townley’s baseball coach. He said when he got the news, he was heartbroken.

“No words, there’s no words you can say we just got to be there for them. It’s been a lot of hugs. Quiet times together sometimes, this kind of stuff, they’re up here playing basketball is very healing as well. Just to be with each other, they have stuck together nonstop all week. And when the tornado happened, they been working together all week and just the family aspect of the baseball team being together that’s been a big big deal,” Gott said.

Gott also made calls to make sure the team and other kids who knew Townley were okay.

“Monday I was at the school all day doing counseling and it was a very difficult time then of course Monday night happens, and you almost get thrown from heartbreak for a family to heartbreak to a whole city,” Gott said.

One of Townley’s teammates, James Johnson, said Townley was a great person and was like a brother to him, so when he got the news, he was in shock.

“I kind of felt sick because I was like, ‘No that can’t be Tyson,’ because I mean he was only 15. And I mean even right now it still does not feel real. But I mean I don’t think you really ever get over it, you just get better at hiding it I guess with your emotions,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Townley was always looking out for people.

“There was one practice when I left my gloves and was going to get in trouble if I didn’t have them, so he let me borrow his and he had a extra pair so I mean he was always looking out for one another, so he just was a good person,” Johnson said.

Another teammate, Braden Byers said it’s rough, and it seems like they got hit with one thing and then another.

“I mean it hurts but we’re all kind of coming together, helping each other out, being there for each other all the time. I think it’s going a lot better now, it definitely hurt, but it’s going a lot better,” Byers said.

Gott said Townley had an unbelievable energy.

“You can’t really describe Tyson in a few words because he was so much fun to coach he had unbelievable energy, he was funny, he was goofy, he always kept things really light. He’s also a hard worker. Also to be honest sometimes difficult to coach because his goofiness he couldn’t turn it off but in baseball you kind of have to have that relaxed mindset to be successful and he was very successful,” Gott said.

After such a hard and tragic loss, the team wants to remember Townley in a way he will never be forgotten.

“We’ve talked a lot and we’re going to retire Tyson’s number. No one will ever wear number 28 again. We’re going to try and reach out to OSSA and see if one game we can celebrate him and all of us wear number 28 to unify our belief and our mindset that Tyson, he’s not here anymore physically but he’ll be with us forever,” Gott said.

As they continue to work on cleaning up Barnsdall, they say their friend, teammate, and brother will never be forgotten.

Gott also said the boys eventually want to do a fundraiser for Townley’s family.



