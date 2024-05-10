Barnsdall community meeting updates how people can get help with or without insurance

BARNSDALL, Okla. — FOX23 attended a community meeting in Barnsdall on Thursday and learned how people affected by Monday night’s tornado can get help whether or not they have insurance.

Whether you have insurance or not, you can get help in Barnsdall.

Barnsdall resident Landon Ramsay said his home almost blew up from a gas leak on Monday night. He said it’s a stroke of luck it didn’t blow up the whole town.

“The condition is right now if you walk in it you better have some shoes, it has nothing but glass,” he said.

Ramsay’s next-door neighbor, Wayne Hogue, is missing, something weighing heavily on his mind.

He said his home his home is unlivable and uninsured.

“I don’t want to own no more homes, I’m out,” Ramsay said.

He said he and his wife are currently staying at a Red Cross shelter and figuring out their next move.

For someone who is uninsured, the Red Cross told FOX23 that is the best move he could be making.

The Red Cross said they will still receive help, it just makes things more difficult.

FOX23 spoke with Jerry Conyers and Deann Grimmius with the Red Cross under a roof where people can spend the night if they need.

They said those who are uninsured need to file a claim with the Red Cross, either in person or online.

As for someone with insurance, Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said file a claim and hang tight.

“We advise people to do is evaluate the damage, if the home is gone or substantial damage, it is known you are going to be filing a claim,” he said. “If it is just a small amount of damage, then make sure you understand what your deductible is first. Don’t file a claim that is below or maybe even close to or may be over your deductible.”

The Insurance Commissioner will be in Barnsdall on Friday. FEMA will be in Barnsdall as well.

Governor Stitt announced on Thursday that FEMA assistance is now approved for Osage County, whether you have insurance or not.

For many, that will be the first big step in getting long-term help.

If you need a roof over your head right now, go to the Red Cross shelter at the Osage County Fairgrounds.