BAPS Assistant Principal arrested in Bixby for alleged DUI

BIXBY, Okla. — New bodycam video has been released after Bixby Police arrested a Broken Arrow Schools Assistant Principal accused of driving under the influence.

Broken Arrow Public Schools said Nicole Gorbet is on administrative leave as charges are pending.

Police were dispatched to the area of 1100 South Mingo and said Gorbet continued driving when they turned their lights on.

According to body camera video, she stopped at a light but refused to get out of her car before driving off and pulling up near a home. Police yelled for her to get out of the car again, and she drove off for a second time.

Police stopped Gorget again near 100th and Sheridan, where she surrendered.

Police took her to the ground to handcuff her, and she got up covered in blood.

The officer administered aid while waiting for EMSA.

The bodycam video includes the officer speaking with Gorbet during the arrest.

Officer: “How much did you have to drink tonight?”

Gorbet: “A couple of drinks.”

Officers started to ask her more questions, but she didn’t seem to understand what was going on.

Officer: “Why did you run from us? Why didn’t you stop? Or the times that you did stop, why didn’t you just get out of the car? Ma’am, I pulled you over at 121st and Memorial, and right now, we’re at 100th and Sheridan. What happened? Your tire was out. You kept on driving. Running red lights, going on the other side of traffic. What’s going on? Where are you coming from?”

Gorbet: “No clue.”

Gorbet was arrested for a DUI, eluding police and obstruction. No charges have been filed.

Gorbet is an assistant principal at Broken Arrow’s Early College High School, which is a college prep program on NSU’s Broken Arrow Campus, according to the district’s website.

BAPS said they cannot comment any further with the ongoing investigation.