BAPD responds to crash involving Union Public Schools bus

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a crash involving a Union Public Schools bus on Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened on East 81st Street between South Willow Avenue and South Sweet Gum Avenue.

Both lanes of East 81st Street are reopened after a wrecker removed the school bus.

Police said children were on the bus, but none of them were injured. The driver of a car involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police have not shared details on the cause of the crash yet.

