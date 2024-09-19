Local

BAPD: Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman and holding her captive for 5 days

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Gabriel Medina

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive for five days following a police chase on Tuesday.

The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) said on Tuesday evening, officers located a suspect following a domestic assault report.

When officers located the suspect, Gabriel Medina, who was armed and dangerous, a police chase started.

“After a five-day ordeal where he held a woman captive at gunpoint, she bravely managed to escape and call 911,” BAPD said.

BAPD said officers safely ended the police chase and arrested Medina on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

“This incident showcases our dedication to protecting our community,” BAPD said. “We are proud of our team and will continue to serve with integrity and determination.”

