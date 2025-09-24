BAPD, FBI continue investigating 2012 disappearance, homicide of Paige Moore

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police said they are working alongside the FBI as they continue investigating the 2012 disappearance and homicide of Paige Summer Moore.

KRMG told you when BAPD announced the missing persons case was now being investigated as a homicide.

Police are still searching for a car they believe is connected to Moore’s disappearance, a dark green 2002 Chevy Tracker with the OK tag #931KSW.

The car was registered under a man who said he sold it to another man named Ramon, but had no other information.

If you have any information about Moore’s disappearance, you’re asked to contact Det. Leon Rademacher at 918-451-8200 ext. 8042 or lrademacher@brokenarrowok.gov. You can also contact FBI ViCAP at 800-634-4097 or vicap@fbi.gov.