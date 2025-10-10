Banana Ball returns to Tulsa

Banana Ball is back!

The exhibition baseball league, which only recently became a league, will feature three games between the Texas Tailgaters and the Indianapolis Clowns at ONEOK Field in downtown Tulsa in 2026.

Banana Ball, in case you’re not familiar, started with one team, the Savannah Bananas in Georgia, and has now grown to six teams, with a whole host of wacky rules.

For example, if a batter steps out of the box, it’s a strike.

Or, if a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

Or, a batter can try to steal first on any pitch.

And the list goes on.

Did we mention the teams do choreographed dance routines between innings? True story.

The Tulsa games are scheduled for May 7th, 8th, and 9th.

Tickets are made available on a lottery basis.

You can register here.

The Banana Ball Championship League currently includes the Savannah Bananas, the Party Animals, the Firefighters, the Texas Tailgaters, the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.

Banana Ball has been in Tulsa once before, when the Savannah Bananas played the Party Animals at ONEOK Field in 2023.