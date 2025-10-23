BAFD monitoring construction site open burn

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Fire Department is monitoring a construction site open burn that was not in compliance with its burn permit.

BAFD received a complaint regarding smoke near West New Orleans Street and South Olive Avenue.

After an investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office found that a construction company conducting open burning was not in compliance with the conditions of its burn permit.

The company has been instructed to immediately correct the violation. Firefighters will continue to monitor the site to ensure the burn is conducted safely and within permitted guidelines.

BAFD said it appreciates residents who report concerns and help maintain the safety and air quality of the community.