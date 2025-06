BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Fire Department (BAFD) continued its “Summer of Fun” for kids to visit Station #2 on Friday.

They served free ice cream at the event while firefighters showed the kids around the fire trucks.

Our news partners at FOX23 spoke with Trevor Morgan, BAFD Lieutenant at the event.

“We’ve got ice cream and fire trucks, and just excited to have the kids out and show them the fire trucks,” he said.