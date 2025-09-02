BA man crashes car into Sonic Drive-In after high-speed chase with police

A Broken Arrow man is now in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended inside of a Sonic this weekend.

After witnessing several traffic violations, Broken Arrow police attempted to stop 27-year old Kadrain Taylor but he fled and police lost sight of him several times.

However, Taylor crashed his Dodge Charger into the side of a Sonic Drive-In and fled on foot but was eventually taken into custody. He took the license plate off the car before he fled, but police found him hiding behind a dentist office with the license plate.

Taylor was arrested on multiple complaints, including use of a firearm during a felony, endangering others while eluding, obstructing an officer, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, expired registration, and reckless driving.

Reports says that Taylor was very emotional the time of his arrest and apologized numerous times.

Reports say, Taylor was speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour in a posted 45-mile an hour zone. There were two workers inside the Sonic at the time of the crash and one received minor cuts and abrasions.