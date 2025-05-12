Missing 33-year-old man out of Coweta found

UPDATE Monday, May 12th 2:30pm: Authorities have found Jeremy McDonald, the 33-year-old man that missing Monday. He has been found in Wagoner County and is receiving care.

Monday, May 12th COWETA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an endangered missing advisory for a 33-year-old man last seen in Coweta.

OHP said Jeremy McDonald is believed to be on foot in Coweta. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

McDonald was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with grey sleeves.

OHP said McDonald is believed to be suicidal.

The Endangered Missing Alert was activated on behalf of the Coweta Police Department. Anyone with information on McDonald’s location should call 911.

KRMG and FOX23 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.