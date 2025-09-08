Authorities searching for missing 17-year-old boy

An Endangered Missing Advisory was activated for a 17-year-old boy last seen in Delaware County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said Tristan Vaughan was last seen in Kansas, Oklahoma wearing black sweats, a green and white camo hoodie and white shoes.

Vaughan has made recent statements about self-harming. OHP said Vaughan is 5′11″ and weights 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

The Endangered Missing Advisory was activated by OHP on behalf of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone was information on Vaughan’s location is asked to call 911.

KRMG will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Tristan Vaughan EMA (OHP)

