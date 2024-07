MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Muskogee County deputies are on the scene of a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Muskogee.

According to OSBI, authorities were called to the scene around 1:30 a.m., where a Muskogee County Deputy shot and killed someone inside the Coco Bongos adult entertainment club.

The deputy is unharmed.