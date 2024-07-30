August is month to opt in or out of EMSAcare program

The City of Tulsa is reminding people the month of August is the period where you can either opt in or opt out of the EMSAcare program.

EMSAcare is a monthly subscription of $5.45 which covers the cost of emergency ambulance service for everyone in your household, with or without insurance.

You can see if you’re currently enrolled by looking for the line on your City of Tulsa utility bill that says “EMSA medical services.”

You can opt in or opt out by calling the city at 311 or logging into your City of Tulsa utilities account online here.

People outside of the City of Tulsa city limits can call (918) 596-2100.

If you’re already in the program, you’ll automatically be re-enrolled.

The upcoming program year begins billing on October 1st, the City says.

