Attorney General Gentner Drummond launches online complaint form for open records request denials

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has launched an online complaint form for open records request denials.

The new form is designed to strengthen government accountability in Oklahoma. It’s part of the work of the newly established Public Access Counselor Unit.

“Since taking office more than two years ago, I have been fighting for more transparency, accountability and ethical governance in our state,” said Drummond. “Oklahomans had no legal recourse if a government agency wrongfully denied their records request, unless they pursued costly litigation. This broken system has silenced legitimate requests and excluded everyday Oklahomans who simply can’t afford long legal fights.”

The unit serves as an independent reviewer, and provides analysis of requests, and will offer mediation services, should they be necessary, for free.

After 60 days of filing a complaint, the counselor works with both parties to ensure the compliance of the state’s Open Records Act.

To file a complaint with the Public Access Counselor Unit, click here.

