Attorney general fights clemency for death row inmate

Attorney General Gentner Drummond has asked members of the state Pardon and Parole Board to reject clemency for Emmanuel Littlejohn.

Littlejohn was convicted of murdering Kenny Meers during a convenience store robbery in Oklahoma City in June of 1992.

“Emmanuel Littlejohn is a violent and manipulative criminal who refuses to take responsibility for his actions,” Drummond said. “The family of Kenny Meers has waited 32 long years for justice to be served. The death penalty is the appropriate punishment, and I urge the Pardon and Parole Board to ensure that justice is done.”

Meers was 31 years old at the time of the murder. He co-owned a southeast Oklahoma City convenience store with his brother and was a beloved member of his neighborhood community.

Littlejohn is scheduled to be executed Sept. 26. The clemency hearing will be held Aug. 7.