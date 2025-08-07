Attorney general cracks down on illegal robocalls

Oklahoma City — Attorney General Gentner Drummond launched Operation Robocall Roundup to try and crack down on robocalls.

“Oklahomans are tired of being bombarded with illegal robocalls during dinner, family time and throughout their day,” said Drummond. “These phone companies need to follow the rules and stop allowing scammers to use their networks to harass Oklahoma families. We’re putting them on notice – clean up your act or face legal action.”

Drummond, and a coalition of attorneys general, are sending warning letters to 37 phone companies.

Drummond says the companies are letting illegal robocalls pass through their networks and reach Oklahomans’ phones.

He also says the companies have broken federal rules by not responding properly when the government tries to trace illegal calls back to their source.

They also haven’t registered with the federal database that tracks companies working to stop robocalls, and they haven’t filed required plans explaining how they’ll reduce illegal robocalls on their networks.

In 2022, Drummond joined 50 other attorneys general to create the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force.

The task force investigates and takes legal action against companies that flood Americans with illegal and fraudulent robocalls.

Operation Robocall Roundup is the task force’s newest effort to force phone companies to follow federal rules designed to protect consumers from unwanted calls.