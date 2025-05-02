Attorney general calls for termination of head of mental health agency

State leaders are reacting to Thursday night’s news that the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services cannot make payroll.

“On March 31, the House was told that the agency would not have a cash flow issue before the end of the legislative session,” said House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, of Bristow. “However, last night I was informed by the Commissioner that they would be unable to meet basic payroll obligations beginning next week.”

Speaker Hilbert says the House has no faith in the current fiscal position of the department.

On Friday afternoon Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement.

“Gov. Stitt should have fired his failed agency head months ago when we first learned of her incompetent leadership, said Drummond. “I am calling on Gov. Stitt to immediately terminate Commissioner Allie Friesen and seek guidance from industry experts so he can appoint a new leader who is up to the job.”

Commissioner Friesen testified last month the agency needed another $6 million dollars to get through the fiscal year.

But, this week there have been reports that number might be higher.