Arnie’s Bar expanding with liquor store next door

Chris and Jo Armstrong, who own Arnie’s Bar in downtown Tulsa, had to get creative when the pandemic shut down their business for a few months in 2020.

Not able to serve customers at the bar, they began delivering booze in what they call the Tipsy Truck.

“It took off, which was great.” Jo Armstrong said. “We had people start asking if we could get some more high end things... then very quickly people starting asking if we could do more gifting options.”

They began delivering everything from box wine to beer and offering customized boozy gift baskets.

As successful as that was, Armstrong said it had its limitations.

“Because we’re on a bar license, we can’t do spirits.” Armstrong said.

That eventually led to the idea of opening a liquor store.

“Getting a liquor store will give us that option.” She added.

The Blue Dome Bottle Shop will be right next door to Arnie’s at 2nd and Elgin.

“We’ll carry all of the popular items... Also some really cool high end items, high-end whisky, high-end wine.” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said the building will not only house the liquor store, but serve as a headquarters for their businesses. Plus, additional space will be available to rent.

Construction is well underway and a topping out ceremony was held Thursday. The building is expected to be finished in October and Armstrong said she hopes to have the business open in time for the holidays.

As far as Arnie’s is concerned, Armstrong said they’re adding a bigger cooler and additional storage space on the back side of the building.

