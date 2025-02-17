Area residents concerned about high bills after the winter storm

Tulsa — Green Country residents may have to deal with a higher bill to keep their family warm over the next few days with wind chills expected to reach as low as -17.

Oklahoma Natural Gas says there are ways to keep the cost down if you take action now.

ONG says apply weather stripping and caulk to seal gaps and cracks around doors and windows.

You can also install foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets.

And change the rotation of ceiling fans to a clockwise rotation to push warm air downward.

The company also suggests that you keep the temperature around 68-degrees during the day and turn it down at night.

Also, changing the air filters can reduce energy consumption by up to 15%.