Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius J. Beltran, who formerly served as Bishop of Tulsa, passes away at 91

OKLAHOMA CITY — Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius J. Beltran, who formerly served as Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, passed away at 91 in Oklahoma City on Friday morning.

The Diocese of Tulsa & Eastern Oklahoma said Beltran formerly served as Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa in the late 70s and 80s before serving as Archbishop of Oklahoma City.

0 of 3 Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius J. Beltran Photo Courtesy of Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius J. Beltran Photo Courtesy of Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius J. Beltran Photo Courtesy of Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma

The Most Rev. David Konderla, Bishop of Tulsa & Eastern Oklahoma, shared the following statement:

“Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius J. Beltran faithfully served the Church in Oklahoma for many years, first as Bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa, beginning in 1978, then as Archbishop of Oklahoma City. We join with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City in mourning his passing but also give thanks for his life of dedication and service. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all those within the clergy, religious, and laity who have known and served alongside him.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."

The Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of OKC, shared the following statement:

“We are grieved to learn of the passing of our good shepherd Archbishop Emeritus Eusebius Beltran who was called home to the Lord earlier this morning.

Archbishop Beltran was indeed a good shepherd. He served as a bishop in Oklahoma for many years, both as bishop in the Diocese and Tulsa and here in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. His accomplishments are numerous to be sure.

Here in the archdiocese, one of the things I think Archbishop Beltran would have been most proud of and most dearly remembered for was the development of our beautiful camp – Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Camp – to serve young people from around the archdiocese. Young people were always a very important part of his ministry as bishop and as a priest. That’s part of his lasting legacy in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and beyond.

We thank God for Archbishop Beltran and the many ways in which he served faithfully and tirelessly. A commitment to Catholic schools. A commitment to Catholic Charities and working with the poor. He was a great friend to all and I know he will be sorely missed. He touched many lives and many hearts.

We commend him to the Lord and pray for the repose of his soul, confident that God, our loving Father, and Jesus, our Savior will receive him mercifully into his Heavenly inheritance.

I offer a word of heartfelt condolence to his many friends, our priests, deacons, religious women and men and the parishioners who are grieving the passing of Archbishop Beltran. And I pray that the Lord might bring his comfort to all who experience sorrow for the passing of this good shepherd.

Funeral arrangements will be provided in the very near future.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen."