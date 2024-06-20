Archaeologists find depiction of ‘Simpsons’ character on 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy coffin

MINYA, Egypt — The depiction of a beloved ‘Simpsons’ character has been discovered inside a 3,400-year-old Egyptian mummy’s sarcophagus.

On the inner lid of the coffin, archaeologists found a drawing of a yellow-colored woman in a long, green garment with blue hair shaped in a rectangle - similar to the look of Marge Simpson.

The photo of the ancient coffin was recently shared on Reddit where the uncanny depiction of Marge generated excitement from people who joked that ‘Egypt predicted The Simpsons.’

The picture in the sarcophagus bears a striking resemblance to the blue-haired cartoon character.

Experts believe it depicts the woman buried in the coffin as she traveled to the afterlife.

Archaeologists say the Egyptian coffin held the mummified remains of Tadi Ist, the daughter of the high priest of El-Ashmunein - a town located on the western bank of the Nile River and 27 miles south of where she was buried in Minya.

The coffin was unearthed in early 2023 and found the Marge Simpson look-alike image on the inside of the lid that was surrounded by twelve high priestesses that represented the 12 hours of the day.

The Marge lookalike mummy was found in excellent condition. She was wearing a mask and a beaded dress.

For years, people have said the show predicts the future.

Fans of the hit series say the 1992 episode predicted Washington’s win over the Buffalo Bills at Super Bowl VXVI and the 2000 episode shows Donald Trump becoming president.

Fans also say, in 1990, ‘The Simpsons’ predicted the censorship of Michelangelo’s David which came to fruition when a Florida principal was forced to resign over complaints about a lesson where she showed the statue.

One witty person commented on Reddit saying the coffin’s drawing is ‘the only documented time in history where The Simpsons didn’t do it first.’

©2024 Cox Media Group