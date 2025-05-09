Applications open for PSO STEM After-School grants

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) Foundation is giving local FFA chapters $50,000 for STEM projects.

FFA chapters have one week left to apply for a STEM After-School grant. Each grant awards eligible FFA chapters up to $2,500 to fund STEM projects designed by students themselves.

PSO said previous grants have been given to veterinary science to agricultural projects. The best chance to get selected for a grant is to submit a project that that benefits more than one chapter and is sustainable over multiple years.

Grant applications will be accepted until May 16 at 5 p.m. The funding will be provided in August.