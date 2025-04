People affected by recent storms can apply for a rebate to install a storm shelter.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management SoonerSafe Storm Shelter Rebate Program is accepting homeowner applications for the 2025 rebate cycle now.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, with FEMA approvals coming in the months ahead.

The 2025 rebates will give priority to residents impacted by 2024 disaster declarations. Leftover funding will be dispersed in a random selection drawing.