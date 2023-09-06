Applications available for Hall of Fame scholarships

For the 13th year the Oklahoma Hall of Fame will be awarding the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholarship to an Oklahoma high school senior.

The $6,000 scholarship, which is given to the winning student over a four-year period, is based on the student’s leadership roles, community involvement, and academic achievement.

Scholarship applications are due Friday, September 22.

To be considered, a student must commit to attending an Oklahoma university, get a recommendation from a teacher or other adult unrelated to the student, and applicants must be a current high school senior who attends an Oklahoma public, private, charter or homeschool.

For more information, visit www.oklahomahof.com/programs/scholarships-awards.



