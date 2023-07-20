Local

Appeals court rejects Tulsa request in tickets case

By Glenn Schroeder

The city of Tulsa is considering appealing an appellate court decision that the city doesn’t have jurisdiction to issue tickets to tribal citizens.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the city’s request to delay implementing it’s June 28th ruling while the city pursues an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Officials with the city of Tulsa had asked the appellate court to stay a mandate in its ruling, in favor of a Choctaw Nation citizen who had challenged the city’s authority to cite him in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision.

The appellate court ruled the city can’t rely on a law from the 1800′s to justify the ticketing of tribal citizens in the aftermath of the McGirt ruling.


