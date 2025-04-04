Anti-Trump protests set tomorrow in Tulsa

Hundreds of thousands of people around the U.S. are expected to take part in protests against the Trump Administration this weekend, including here in Tulsa.

The “Hands Off!” protests, as they’re being called, are happening tomorrow, in more than 1,000 cities, in all 50 states.

There are two demonstrations planned in Tulsa.

One at Dream Keepers Park near 21st and Boulder from noon to 2:00 p.m.

The other is at Woodland Hills Mall at 71st and Memorial, also from noon to 2:00 p.m.

The Hands Off! group states three main goals: to end what they call the billionaire takeover of the U.S.; to stop any cuts to Medicare and Social Security; and to stop attacks on the immigrant and transgender communities.