Another lawsuit targets Walters, State Board of Education, OMES and more re: Bible mandate

TULSA — A lawsuit filed this week with the Oklahoma Supreme Court seeks an injunction blocking the so-called Bible mandate issued by State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

The more than 30 plaintiffs include faith leaders, teachers, parents, and students.

The relief requested by the plaintiffs includes (quoting the lawsuit):

a. A declaratory judgment stating that the Bible Education Mandate is invalid and unenforceable and that the Bible RFP and any contract award or contract issued pursuant to the RFP are unlawful and void;

b. An injunction or a writ of prohibition barring Respondents from taking any action to implement or enforce the Bible Education Mandate, including spending any state funds to purchase Bibles—pursuant to the Bible RFP or otherwise—or to further the Mandate in any other manner;

c. A writ of mandamus requiring Respondents to rescind the Bible Education Mandate, withdraw the Bible RFP, and cancel any contract award or contract issued pursuant to the RFP;

d. An award of costs and attorneys’ fees to the extent allowed by law; and

e. Such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.

There has been no public response thus far from Walters or the BoE.

You can read the full lawsuit here.