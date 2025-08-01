Annual Scotfest event postponed to 2026

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The annual Scotfest event in Broken Arrow has been postponed to 2026 due to several factors including overlapping local events and the 2024 theft of a festival equipment trailer.

The decision to postpone this year’s event was made after discussions with board members, volunteers and the City of Broken Arrow.

“We recognize the disappointment this announcement will cause,” said Kris Morrison, Scotfest Executive Director. “We feel strongly as a leadership team that our primary responsibility is to deliver the festival that our partners, athletes, vendors, and most of all, our fans, deserve. Doing so upholds the legacy of Scotfest.”

Scotfest has been pushed to 2026, which is when the festival is set to return to the Broken Arrow Events Park.

“The City of Broken Arrow understands and supports the difficult decision Scotfest board members made to postpone this year’s event. We applaud the commitment of their time, effort, and resources to reimagine this tradition-rich festival when it returns to Broken Arrow’s Events Park in 2026. We look forward to working with our partners during this process and are excited to celebrate the new and improved Scotfest with Broken Arrow residents and visitors next year,” Broken Arrow City Manager Michael Spurgeon said.

Scotfest leadership said the decision to postpone the event was made due to multiple reasons including two additional overlapping local events that created several challenges including further limiting parking.

Our news partners at FOX23 posted a story about the Christmas Day 2024 theft of a trailer that contained essential Scotfest equipment, which also reportedly played a role in this year’s event getting postponed.

“We are dedicated to prioritizing the long-term success of this 45-year-old event. We value our partnerships and understand the importance of community events; however, the challenges this year presented made it necessary to postpone,” Morrison said.

In light of the festival getting postponed, Scotfest leadership announced they will hold several smaller events between now and September 2026.

“We are excited about the future of Scotfest and are committed to bringing a revitalized experience in 2026, featuring new attractions and top-tier performances,” Steve Campbell, Chairman of the Scotfest board, said.