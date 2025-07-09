Local

Anderson Public School measures garner more than 53% of vote, according to unofficial results

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Anderson Elementary School (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The unofficial results are in for the vote on a nearly $ 2.5 million school bond for Anderson Public School, which serves students from kindergarten through 8th grade.

Both propositions garnered more than 53% of the vote, according to the preliminary results.

The bonds would pay for things like the installation of a new roof, more parking and roads near the school, and new air conditioner equipment, along with improving school transportation over the next few years.

The current count is not official until it is certified, which should happen by Friday. 

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!