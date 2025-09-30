Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer set to take fans to Red River Rivalry

Amtrak and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation are offering fans a ride to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry.

ODOT says Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer is ready to take fans south for the game between the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas.

The ride offers passengers the chance to relax, socialize and show their school spirit onboard with other fans, without the hassle of traffic or parking.

The all-star passenger option for this year’s Big Game Train includes Amtrak’s Sightseer lounge, which features floor to ceiling windows to give fans a view of both states.

The Big Game Train leaves the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City at 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 10 and arrives at 2 p.m. at Union Station in downtown Dallas.

Fans looking for a full day of fun can take the Flyer on Oct. 12 and arrive at Fort Worth Station at 12:27 p.m. ahead of the game’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

ODOT says fans can join the Flyer at any of the stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore, Gainesville Texas and Forth Worth.

The Heartland Flyer returns on Oct. 12 from Dallas’ Union Station at 3:15 p.m. and arrives in Oklahoma City at 9:27 p.m.

ODOT says seating is limited. You can find more information and book your trip by clicking here.